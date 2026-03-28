Hope There Is No Political Retaliation: Cong On Arrest Of Former Nepal PM Oli

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Reacting to the arrest of former Nepal Prime Minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Saturday said that political developments should not be driven by retaliation.

The statement comes after Nepal's newly-elected government arrested former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak in connection with a culpable homicide case linked to the suppression of Gen Z protests, during which several protesters lost their lives.

Speaking to IANS, Bhagat said,“I understand that these are not matters of political rivalry but of ideology. The recent developments in Nepal are concerning. I do not support violence and can never condone it. Despite this, we hope that there is no feeling of retaliation in politics.”

He also commented on a separate issue involving Karnataka Congress legislators demanding VIP tickets for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

Bhagat said,“I understand that, in practice, such arrangements have been happening. Even in the Jharkhand State Cricket Association, tickets are generally provided to ministers and MPs. In my opinion, this should not be seen merely as VIP culture, as sports often plays an important role in public engagement beyond politics.”

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, UT Khader, on Thursday directed the state government to ensure that every MLA is provided with at least four VIP tickets for IPL matches held in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The directive followed complaints from legislators across party lines, who alleged that they were being allotted only one ticket and, in some cases, were asked to sit in general seating areas. Some MLAs also demanded the creation of a dedicated lounge within the stadium.

Responding to the controversy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, had defended the demand, stating that elected representatives are entitled to such facilities. Speaking to reporters, he said he would take up the matter with the authorities concerned.

“The MLAs have the right because they are part of the government. I will speak to the chairman to ensure that our MLAs are accommodated. Let Tejasvi Surya give gyaan to his party members,” Shivakumar remarked.