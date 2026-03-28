Bahrain's Civil Defense Contains Fire Following Iranian Attack

Manama: The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced this morning that the Civil Defense had brought under control a fire that broke out in one of the facilities following a new Iranian attack.

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