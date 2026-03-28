Attempt Made To Smuggle 39 Archaeological Artifacts (8Th20th Centuries) Out Of Ukraine By Mail

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Customs Office reported this on Facebook.

These items were sent by residents of the Kharkiv and Vinnytsia regions and the Carpathian region.

Due to obvious signs of antiquity, customs officials sent them for examination to the National Museum of Ukrainian History.

Experts determined that the items submitted for examination are authentic examples of the Saltovo-Maiatska culture, as well as from the Middle Ages, Early Modern, Modern, and Contemporary periods in Ukraine.

Among the seized items, two bronze toiletries sets are examples of household items from the Saltovo-Maiatska culture, which was once widespread, particularly in the Siverskyi Donets River basin (8th–10th centuries). Such cosmetic sets consist of a comb, tweezers, and a hairpin.

The 28 buttons seized from the shipments are examples of clothing accessories (9th–18th centuries). They served not only as fasteners but also as ornaments.

Customs officials also seized a personal seal, which is a specimen of sphragistics (18th century) featuring engraved initials.

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Among the seized items were also three Latin-style four-pointed copper crosses worn on the body (18th century).

In addition, customs officers seized five bronze rings with glass inlays-examples of women's jewelry (19th–20th centuries)-which are considered artifacts of Ukrainian decorative and applied arts.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volyn customs officials prevented the smuggling of 223 coins minted in the 16th–18th centuries to Poland.