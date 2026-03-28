Man Beaten To Death In Mumbai's Dharavi Body Found On Footpath, Case Registered

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Dharavi area, an unidentified man was brutally beaten to death, with his body found lying on a footpath along the Sion-Bandra Link Road. The Dharavi Police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

The case initially appeared to be one of accidental death; however, subsequent findings, including the post-mortem report and evidence collected from the crime scene, confirmed that it was a case of homicide. This revelation has intensified the probe, with police teams working to identify both the victim and the perpetrators.

According to the Dharavi Police, the deceased, believed to be between 50 and 55 years of age, was found in a severely injured and unconscious state on the footpath along the stretch of the Sion-Bandra Link Road from Kalinagar Junction towards Dharavi T-Junction.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police patrol team rushed to the spot and, with the help of a '108' ambulance, shifted the victim to Sion Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead during treatment. The identity of the deceased remains unknown, complicating the investigation further.

Initially, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered. However, the post-mortem report significantly altered the course of the investigation. Doctors confirmed that the victim died due to a forceful blow to the head inflicted by a heavy object, ruling out the possibility of an accident. The injuries - primarily to the head, forehead, and areas near the ears - indicated a deliberate and violent assault.

During the panchnama (official documentation of the crime scene), police recovered a blood-stained stone or piece of concrete, suspected to be the weapon used in the crime. Investigators believe the assailant repeatedly struck the victim's head with this object, causing fatal injuries. The recovered evidence has been sent for forensic analysis.

Police officials noted that the victim had deep wounds on the head, forehead, and right ear, while both eyes were swollen and bruised, clearly suggesting a brutal attack. The absence of identification documents on the body has made it difficult for authorities to establish the victim's identity.

To move the investigation forward, police are coordinating with nearby police stations and cross-checking missing persons records. Multiple angles, including personal enmity, robbery, or a dispute, are being explored. With no eyewitnesses coming forward so far, investigators are relying heavily on CCTV footage from the surrounding area to gather leads and reconstruct the sequence of events.