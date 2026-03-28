Congress Govt Failed To Satisfy People Of Telangana, Alleges BRS

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Saturday accused the Telangana government of adopting a "casual" attitude toward pressing public issues and legislative discussions.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy alleged that the Congress government has failed to satisfy the people of Telangana. "The government looks very casual on public issues. Instead of focusing on the public issues and the proper debates, the government, the ministers, and the ruling party have not shown any regard for the discussions that were brought up by the opposition. All sections, right from ASHA workers, students, and physically disabled sections, have registered their protests about the government's approach to their issues, and the budget was completely disappointing... The Congress government failed to satisfy the people of Telangana," he said.

KTR Slams Govt on Musi River Project

Recently, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly criticised the Congress-led Telangana government for its approach towards the Musi River development project, alleging a complete lack of planning, financial clarity, and public engagement. KTR claimed that the Congress government is proceeding without a clear roadmap or financial preparedness. "The state government has neither funds nor a concrete plan for the Musi project. They are merely relying on expected funding from the Asian Development Bank, which has not materialised so far. Even the required Detailed Project Report (DPR) is not ready," he said.

He highlighted that BRS has already presented its comprehensive vision for the Musi project during a public presentation held at Gandipet. "We have clearly outlined our party's position and approach. If needed, we are ready to present the same again--even to the ministers," he added.

KTR emphasised that discussions on such a critical project must not be limited to closed-door meetings in five-star hotels or within the Secretariat among a handful of officials. "The government must engage directly with the affected people. Lakhs of citizens living along the Musi are anxious and deserve to be heard," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)