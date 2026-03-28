Amit Shah In Bengal Adhikari Vows To 'Overthrow' TMC Govt

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari received Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Kolkata Airport following his arrival in the state past midnight on Friday. In a post on X, Adhikari said, "Had the honour of personally receiving the Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji at the Kolkata Airport after his arrival past midnight. Warmly welcomed him to West Bengal."

Further, he expressed gratitude to Shah for his "continued guidance" for BJP workers in their efforts for the West Bengal Assembly polls. "We are grateful for his continued guidance and support for helping the @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas in our efforts to democratically overthrow the Corrupt and Inefficient TMC Govt in the upcoming Assembly Elections. @BJP4India," Adhikari said.

BJP to Unveil Election Manifesto

Meanwhile, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its much-anticipated election manifesto on March 28, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The manifesto launch is expected to be a major political event, outlining the party's vision, priorities, and strategic roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

According to sources, the BJP's West Bengal unit will unveil its manifesto on March 28 for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the launch, along with senior BJP leaders from the state.

Senior party leaders, state office-bearers, candidates, and a large number of party workers are expected to be present at the event. The manifesto is likely to focus on key issues such as governance, development, employment generation, infrastructure, law and order, and welfare measures for various sections of society.

Sources further indicate that special emphasis may be laid on youth engagement, women's empowerment, and strengthening both rural and urban connectivity across the state.

ECI Action and Poll Schedule

On the other hand, on Friday, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended Inspector Avijit Paul, In-Charge of Basanti Police Station, with immediate effect. The suspension follows the violent incident on March 26 in the Basanti Bazar area under Basanti Police Station, Baruipur Police District, which resulted in injuries to several individuals, including police personnel.

West Bengal will conduct elections in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)