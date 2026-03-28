Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna Birthday: Here's How 3 Films Made Him A Superstar

Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna turned 51. He was born on March 28, 1975, in Mumbai. Akshaye is son of superstar Vinod Khanna. He couldn't quite reach heights of his father's fame in Bollywood, just 3 specific films suddenly turned him into superstar

Bollywood's star kid Akshaye Khanna has turned 51. His father, the legendary Vinod Khanna, launched him with the film 'Himalay Putra'. Unfortunately, his debut movie flopped badly at the box office.

Akshaye Khanna stepped into Bollywood in 1997. His first film, 'Himalay Putra', was a flop, but 'Border' became a huge hit. However, Sunny Deol walked away with all the credit for 'Border's success. After that, Akshaye acted in several films but couldn't find major success. Even though his films 'Humraaz' and 'Race' were hits, they didn't give his career a big boost.

For a long time, Akshaye Khanna's films were consistently flopping at the box office. But his luck turned around starting in 2022. The 2025 film 'Dhurandhar' especially made him a star almost overnight. Let's take a look at the three films that completely changed his career.The 2022 film 'Drishyam 2' gave Akshaye Khanna's career a massive boost. The movie created a huge buzz right from its release. Audiences really loved his negative character in the film. Made on a budget of just Rs 50 crore, it went on to earn a whopping Rs 345 crore.In the 2025 film 'Chhaava', Akshaye Khanna played the powerful role of Aurangzeb. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office. Starring alongside Vicky Kaushal, this film earned Rs 809 crore against a budget of Rs 90 crore.Akshaye Khanna grabbed all the limelight in Ranveer Singh's 2025 film 'Dhurandhar'. He played the character of Rahman, a dacoit, and got a lot of praise. The film, made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, collected an incredible Rs 1300 crore.

Talking about Akshaye Khanna's upcoming films, he will next be seen in 'Mahakali'. It is a Telugu film where he will play the role of Asurguru Shukracharya. He will also appear in the film 'Ikka' alongside Sunny Deol, which is set to release on the OTT platform Netflix.

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