PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Today. Top 10 Things To Know About Delhi-NCR's Second Aviation Hub

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, costing ₹11,282 crore. The inauguration is part of a larger project estimated at ₹29,560 crore that aims to position Jewar as a major aviation hub for north India.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the cargo terminal and lay the foundation stone for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, aimed at boosting India's aviation infrastructure. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present at the event, along with several Union and state ministers.

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At around 11:30 AM, PM Modi will undertake a walkthrough of the Terminal Building at Noida International Airport, Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase I of Noida International Airport and address a public gathering on the occasion.

A day before its inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Noida International Airport will boost commerce and connectivity and ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi.

The prime minister said that the Noida airport is among the key greenfield projects in the nation and, in addition to passenger services, will have a robust cargo ecosystem, thereby boosting the logistics sector.

Here are the top 10 things to know about Noida airport:

1-Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. Phase I of Noida International Airport has been developed at a total investment of around ₹11,200 crore under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model.

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2-The government said ₹6,876 crore has been invested by the concessionaire in Phase-1, while ₹4,406 crore has been spent by the state on land acquisition. The first phase, comprising one runway and one terminal, will have an initial annual capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, the statement noted.

3-Once operational, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to have five international airports, positioning Jewar as a major aviation hub for north India, the statement said.

4-Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airpor. Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi NCR among the world's leading aviation hubs.

5-The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems, including an Instrument Landing System (ILS), and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

6-The cargo terminal, to be inaugurated alongside, will have an initial handling capacity of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable up to 18 lakh metric tonnes. The 40-acre MRO facility is expected to promote domestic aircraft maintenance and enhance self-reliance in the aviation sector.

7-The airport has been designed as a multi-modal transport hub integrating road, rail, metro and regional transit systems, reducing travel time and logistics costs.

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8-The terminal design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, featuring elements such as ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar, haveli-style architecture with courtyards, and the use of local materials, art and lattice screens.

The project will connect the greater Delhi region and western Uttar Pradesh with domestic and global destinations, combining 'Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality'.

9-Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that the project will connect the greater Delhi region and western Uttar Pradesh with domestic and global destinations, combining "Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality".

10-The airport has received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, certifying compliance with safety and operational norms.

(With inputs from agencies and PIB)

Noida International Airport is a major greenfield project enhancing passenger and cargo capacity in North India. It will serve as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, easing congestion at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airport's design reflects Indian heritage while integrating modern technology and multi-modal transport systems.

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