Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Visits Shree Jagannath Temple In Puri With Family

MENAFN - IANS) Puri, March 28 (IANS) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to offer prayers and seek divine blessings. He arrived with his family, performed rituals, and had darshan of Lord Jagannath.

Speaking to reporters, the Army Chief said,“Today, I visited Puri and received the blessings of Lord Jagannath. My main purpose was to seek divine blessings for the Indian Army, so that his grace continues to be with the armed forces and their families in the days to come. With great joy, I offered my prayers today, and I firmly believe that, with the Lord's blessings, the Indian Army will grow even stronger in the future, reach greater heights, and continue to serve the nation with excellence.”

“I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to this sacred city of Puri. May the blessings of the Lord always remain upon this holy place. The devotion and reverence with which the Lord is worshipped and preserved here is a matter of great pride for the entire nation. Being here brings a deep sense of peace and spiritual purity. I will strive to visit this holy place every year, bow at the Lord's feet, and continue to seek his blessings,” he added.

Odisha is widely known as the land of Lord Jagannath. The Jagannath Temple is a prominent Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. It is located in Puri, Odisha, on the eastern coast of India.

Built in the 12th century AD, the temple has long been the epicentre of the Jagannath cult and attracts pilgrims from across the world throughout the year. The spiritual mysticism associated with Lord Jagannath often overshadows the architectural brilliance of this magnificent structure. Constructed on a raised platform, the temple stands as a remarkable example of ancient Indian architecture.

The temple complex underwent several additions until the 16th century. Unlike many other temples in the region, its carvings predominantly depict gods and goddesses. The entire complex is enclosed within two concentric walls, known as the Kuruma Bheda (inner wall) and the Meghnad Pachira (outer wall).

The main temple is constructed in such a way that no shadow of the temple falls on the ground at any time of the day.