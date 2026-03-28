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UNICEF Says 370,000 Children Displaced In Lebanon

UNICEF Says 370,000 Children Displaced In Lebanon


2026-03-28 12:45:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: More than ​370,000 children ‌have been forced ​from ​their homes in ⁠Lebanon ​amid Israel's ​offensive against Hezbollah, with ​at ​least 121 children ‌killed ⁠and 399 injured, UNICEF's ​representative ​in ⁠Lebanon, Marcoluigi ​Corsi, ​said ⁠on Friday.
He further noted that displaced people in Lebanon are finding no safe shelter, even in the capital, Beirut, amid the ongoing Israeli offensive.

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