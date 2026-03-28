UNICEF Says 370,000 Children Displaced In Lebanon
Beirut: More than 370,000 children have been forced from their homes in Lebanon amid Israel's offensive against Hezbollah, with at least 121 children killed and 399 injured, UNICEF's representative in Lebanon, Marcoluigi Corsi, said on Friday.
He further noted that displaced people in Lebanon are finding no safe shelter, even in the capital, Beirut, amid the ongoing Israeli offensive.
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