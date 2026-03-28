Trump Extends Deadline To Strike Iran Energy Sites
US President Donald Trump says he will pause attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure for 10 days until April 6, claiming Tehran requested the move.
He said talks are going“very well”. The Iranians have not confirmed whether they also believe that to be the case.
On Monday, Trump announced he would pause his threat to attack Iran's nuclear facilities until Friday, now that deadline has been extended again.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment