Qatar's PPI For Industrial Sector Decreases By 14.90% In January

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The general Producer Price Index (PPI) for the industrial sector for January 2026 is estimated at 97.02 points, reflecting a 4.03% decrease compared to the previous month. On a year -on-year basis, the index recorded a 14.90% decline compared to January 2025.

The relative weights of the four main sectors were as follows:“Mining” (82.46%),“Manufacturing” (15.85%),“Electricity” (1.16%), and“Water” (0.53%).

Released by the the National Planning Council, the Mining and Quarrying PPI decreased in January 2026 by 4.17% compared to December 2025. This decrease was primarily driven by a 4.17% decline in the prices of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, while prices in Other Mining and Quarrying remained flat. On a year-on-year basis, the Mining and Quarrying PPI for January 2026 decreased by 18.23% compared to January 2025. This decline was mainly due to a 18.25% decrease in Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, and a 0.10% decrease in Other Mining and Quarrying.

A decrease of 2.65% was recorded in the Manufacturing PPI in January 2026 compared to the December 2025.

This change resulted from price decreases in six groups, increase in one, and one remained flat. The decreases were observed in Chemicals and Chemical Products by 3.94; Basic Metals by 2.03%; Refined Petroleum Products by 0.46%; Beverages by 0.32%; Cement & other Non-Metallic Mineral Products by 0.24%; and Rubber and Plastics Products by 0.20% On the other hand, the increase was observed in Food Products by 2.68% while Printing and Reproduction of Recorded Media remained flat.

Compared with January 2025, the Manufacturing PPI in January 2026 showed an increase of 2.29%. The increases were observed in Chemicals and Chemical Products by 8.34%; Food Products by 1.11%; and Printing and Reproduction of Recorded Media by 0.16%.

On the other hand, decreases were observed in Refined Petroleum Products by 9.34%; Basic Metals by 5.13%; Rubber and Plastics Products by 3.66%; Beverages by 3.35%; and Cement & other Non-Metallic Mineral Products by 1.41%.