Qatar Cup Draw Sets Up Thrilling Basketball Clashes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) yesterday conducted the draw ceremony for the 13th Qatar Cup basketball tournament, setting up blockbuster clashes as teams set their sights on silverware in the 2025-2026 season.

The draw ceremony brought together federation officials, club delegates and media representatives, including QBF Secretary-General and Director of National Teams Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, Assistant Secretary-General and Competitions Committee Chairman Ahmed Yousef Al Darwish and Technical Secretary Essam Lotfi.

The quarter-finals, which will be played on April 8 and 9, will see Al Sadd SC face Al Ahli SC at 7:00 pm, while Al Rayyan SC take on Al Khor SC at 9:00 pm.

Both matches will take place at Al Rayyan Club Hall.

Action continues next day at Al Gharafa Hall, where Al Wakrah SC meet Qatar SC at 6:00 pm, before Al Gharafa SC take on Al Shamal SC at 8:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, Al Arabi await the winner of the Al Sadd vs Al Ahli clash, with the match scheduled for April 11, at 6:00 pm. The clash at Al Gharafa Hall will determine the semi-final qualifier.

The semi-finals are scheduled for April 13, and the final will take place on April 16 at 6:30 pm at Al Gharafa Hall, where the champions of the 13th edition will be crowned.

Speaking at the draw ceremony, Al Kuwari said the early release of the match schedule was a deliberate step to give clubs more time to plan and prepare for the high profile clashes.

Al Kuwari also stressed that the Federation is focused on running a structured and efficient season from the start.

“We strive at the Qatar Basketball Federation to deliver a well-structured season from the outset. Announcing the Qatar Cup schedule early helps clubs prepare optimally and highlights the progress in our organizational standards,” Al Kuwari said.

Meanwhile, Al Darwish pointed to the competitive balance of the tournament, highlighting the impact of the knockout format.

“The Competitions Committee has ensured competitive fairness and high technical readiness across all stages of the tournament. The Qatar Cup has always carried excitement and surprises, and the knockout system gives every team a full chance to contend until the end,” Al Darwish said.

Al Arabi clinched last year's title, defeating Al Ahli 74-57 in the final to secure their fourth Qatar Cup crown.

Al Arabi and Al Gharafa SC lead the honours list with four titles each in the history of the tournament, while Al Rayyan SC, Al Wakrah SC and Al Sadd SC have each lifted the trophy once.