New Basketball League Shield Design Revealed

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) yesterday unveiled the redesigned League Championship shield along with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The event was attended by QBF Secretary-General and Director of National Teams Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, Assistant Secretary-General and Competitions Committee Chairman Ahmed Yousef Al Darwish and Technical Secretary Essam Lotfi. in addition to representatives of the nine clubs participating in the League.

The upcoming edition marks the 45th championship since its launch in the 1981–1982 season, which saw Al Arabi crowned as the first title winner.

Throughout the League's history, Al Rayyan stand out as the record holder with 18 titles.