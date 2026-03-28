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Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets EU Special Representative For Gulf Region

Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets EU Special Representative For Gulf Region


2026-03-28 12:43:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met Thursday with European Union Special Representative for the Gulf Region Luigi Di Maio, who is on a visit to the country.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with the impact of the ongoing regional conflict on the global energy industry and ways to ensure the security of energy supplies.

HE Al Kaabi reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and looked forward to continuing and strengthening its long-standing energy cooperation with the European Union

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Gulf Times

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