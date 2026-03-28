DPS Opens With Record-Breaking Start As Binghatti Achieves AED 50 Million In Sales Within First Hour

The Binghatti team marks the successful DPS Launch event this March 25, showcasing the latest milestones for the "Binghatti" project.

Major Developers Present at DPS Flagship Projects to Agents and Buyers

DPS got off to a spectacular start on March 25, 2026, smashing expectations with Record-Breaking sales activity on opening day.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable achievement, Binghatti closed deals worth AED 50 million within the first hour of the show's opening. This lightning-fast performance underscores the immense appeal of DPS, where buyers can explore, compare, consult, and decide on purchases under one roof in a relaxed, pressure-free environment.“These early closures on opening day demonstrate the effectiveness of having a permanent platform for Real Estate transactions,” said a DPS spokesperson for the show.With over 30 premium developers and a permanent display of more than 400 residential and commercial projects, DPS is designed to maintain this momentum daily.Footfall on the opening day far exceeded expectations. Hundreds of visitors, including serious buyers, investors, brokers, and curious first-timers, streamed through the venue. Families compared off-plan units, seasoned investors reviewed payment plans side-by-side, and agents networked in the dedicated lounge.The no-appointment, free-entry model proved highly effective, allowing visitors easy access from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with no registration, badges, or waiting lists required. For years, the Real Estate sector in Dubai and the wider Middle East has depended on short-term exhibitions and individual developer events. DPS revolutionizes this model by creating a continuous, year-round marketplace where dialogue between developers and customers flows every single day.The permanent venue is particularly beneficial for first-time buyers seeking expert guidance in a complex market, and for international investors who can now experience Dubai's full range of property offerings in one convenient location.DPS marks a fundamental shift in how Real Estate is transacted across the region, from event-driven to always accessible, from occasional to continuous, and from fragmented to unified. Day One, highlighted by Binghatti's impressive AED 50 million in sales within the first hour, has clearly proven the concept works, and organisers are confident the momentum will continue to grow strongly.

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DPS Opens with Record-Breaking Start as Binghatti Achieves AED 50 Million in Sales Within First Hour News Provided By DPS PROPERTY EXHIBITION CENTER March 26, 2026, 12:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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