Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) First Drill Results Confirm High-Grade Gold System At Rouyn

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Including 7m @ 16.1 g/t Au at Astoria from the first holes of the 15,000m drilling programSydney, Mar 27, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV ) (E1A:FRA ) (ARDDF:OTCMKTS ) reported high-grade gold assay results from the first batch of three holes completed during the 2026 diamond drilling campaign at the Astoria deposit, part of its 100%-owned Rouyn Gold Project in Quebec, Canada.Best Intercept - Astoria:7.0m @ 16.1 g/t Au at Astoria, including 1.0m @ 78.7 g/t AuKey Highlights- Standout Intersections:o AS-26-778: 3.0m @ 11.4 g/t Au (from 68m) including 1.0m @ 24.6 g/t Auo AS-26-779: 7.0m @ 16.1 g/t Au (from 131m) including 1.0m @ 78.7 g/t Au & 1m @ 27.0 g/to AS-26-779: 11.0m @ 2.6 g/t Au (from 149m) - Astoria footwall zone- The holes were designed to test extensions to mineralisation of the currently modelled orebody, with results confirming continuity of high-grade zones typical of deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break- Results represent the first assays from Ardiden's 2026 drilling program, the first holes representing 822m of the planned 15,000m campaign- Astoria was selected as the starting point due to its existing resource base and strong potential for down-plunge resource growth- Mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth across Ardiden's 6km Rouyn gold corridor- The project is situated on the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, one of the most prolific and high-value gold structures in the Abitibi Greenstone BeltManaging Director Andrew Stocks said the initial drilling results confirm the Company's geological interpretation of the Astoria system."These first results from Astoria represent an excellent start to our 2026 drilling campaign."Intersecting 16.1 g/t over 7 metres, including a high-grade core of 78.7 g/t, confirms the Astoria system continues to deliver high-grade intersections typical of Abitibi orogenic gold deposits and remains open."Astoria was selected as the starting point for this year's drilling program because it hosts an existing resource and offers the most immediate opportunity to expand mineralisation through down-plunge drilling."Importantly, these results represent only the first assays from our planned 15,000 metre drilling campaign.Astoria forms part of our broader six-kilometre Rouyn gold corridor, where multiple project areas remain open for systematic expansion".The Company expects to complete approximately 15,000 metres of diamond drilling across multiple targets in Ardiden's first program at Rouyn during 2026, with results from the current Astoria program expected to guide further drilling and geological modelling.These intersections support Ardiden's interpretation that Astoria hosts a structurally controlled orogenic gold system typical of deposits found along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, one of the most productive gold structures within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.Astoria represents one of several project areas located along Ardiden's ~6km Rouyn gold corridor, which currently hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate (JORC 2012) comprising 1.66 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 3.28 g/t Au, previously announced to the ASX on 10 October 2025 - refer to Mineral Resource Estimate table* below.The initial results from Astoria represent an encouraging start to Ardiden's inaugural drilling campaign at the Rouyn Gold Project and demonstrate the potential for continued growth within the existing mineralised system.As drilling continues across the broader Rouyn corridor, the Company believes there remains strong potential to expand the existing Mineral Resource and define additional high-grade zones along this highly prospective structural trend.Importantly, deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break are well known for developing high-grade shoots that extend to significant depths, and the results reported here provide early encouragement that the Astoria system may exhibit similar structural controls and potential for vertical continuity.The 2026 campaign has targeted the Main and Footwall contact zones at Astoria. Mineralisation encountered in the new drill holes includes:- quartz-carbonate veining,- strong hydrothermal alteration, and- arsenopyrite-pyrite sulphide mineralisation.These features are consistent with classic Abitibi-style orogenic gold systems. Mineralisation occurs within a broad hydrothermal alteration system developed along the komatiite-sediment contact and associated structural corridor. The observed mineralisation, including quartz-carbonate veining and sulphide mineralisation is characteristic of many major deposits and mines within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.Observed intercept widths of 3-7 metres are consistent with mechanised underground mining scenarios.Furthermore, grade-thickness relationships observed to date support the potential for high-ounce-per-verticalmetre mineralisation. Such widths and grades are consistent with underground mining operations currently operating along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break.Mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth.Strategic Context - 6km Rouyn Gold CorridorThe Rouyn Gold Project covers a continuous structural corridor of approximately six kilometres along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, providing a rare, district-scale opportunity in one of the most prolific gold-bearing structures in the heart of a premier global gold corridor.Project areas located along this corridor include:- Astoria- Cinderella- Gamble- AugmittoCollectively, these areas comprise the Rouyn Gold Project.The structural setting and style of mineralisation observed at Astoria are mirrored across several targets along the corridor, supporting Ardiden's strategy of systematically advancing multiple areas along the Rouyn structural trend.Geological Analogue: Benchmarked Against the BestThe structural setting at Astoria, characterised by quartz-carbonate veining within the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, occurs in a similar structural setting to several of the Abitibi region's most significant and profitable producers:- LaRonde (Agnico-Eagle): Renowned for its considerable depth continuity (>3km) and consistent highgrade mineralisation.- Westwood (IAMGOLD): A premier high-grade underground operation located directly along the same regional structure.- Lapa (Agnico-Eagle): A former high-grade mine and Astoria-style analogue, characterised by narrow, high-tenor shoots with exceptional ounce-per-metre productivity.Next StepsNear-term activities at Rouyn will include:- completion of the 15,000m drilling program,- integration of drilling data into the geological model,- potential Mineral Resource Estimate update, and- progression of commercial and mining studies.Assay results from the remaining drill holes will be released as received.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Ardiden Ltd





Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) (ARDDF) (FRA:E1A) is a Canadian-focused gold exploration and development company. Following completion of its merger with Lac Gold Limited, Ardiden holds a 100% interest in the Rouyn Gold Project (Quebec) and the Pickle Lake Gold Project (Ontario). The Company's strategy is to advance high-quality gold assets through disciplined technical execution, structured economic evaluation and responsible stakeholder engagement. By systematically de-risking its projects and progressing through defined development stages, Ardiden aims to narrow the valuation gap relative to its peer group and deliver sustainable value for shareholders.