Critical Mineral Stock Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQX: LKYRF) ADVANCES TOWARD U.S ANTIMONY PRODUCTION

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Critical Minerals and Antimony Stock News - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY,OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L)just announced advancements with its US Mine-to-Market strategy. The Company has delivered numerous key technical milestones including LiDAR based underground modelling, metallurgical processing updates, a Bulk Sample, underground workings assessment and maiden Exploration Target (JORC 2012). These milestones have provided Locksley with the confidence to fast track the redevelopment plans and initiate extraction studies of mineralisation at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect.

The Company has advanced planning for a targeted, integrated work plan designed to fast-track extraction of mineralisation for Locksley's Phase 1 pilot processing facility, planned for 2026. These results have collectively provided the Company sufficient confidence to progress plans towards re-development of the historical mine. With enhanced knowledge of the geology, metallurgy, and underground access now in place and continually developing, Locksley has commenced early-stage small scale production planning.

Underground LiDAR surveying has mapped ¬236m of historical workings confirming Sb vein continuity, supported by 3D geological modelling, structural mapping, and sampling sequencing that have enabled the Company to establish an Exploration Target (JORC 2012) at DAM containing between 19,400 to 67,700 tonnes of antimony metal (see basis for the exploration target below). This provides a framework to establish a conceptual development plan to provide feed for a pilot plant which is envisaged in 2026. This initial work provides a basis for the scale of operation which would be required and allows conceptual planning and design to be undertaken.

The recently completed 325 kg bulk sampling has delivered a head grade averaging 7.6% to 7.8% Sb. Flotation has commenced using the same parameters determined in the initial sighter testwork campaign which successfully demonstrated the ability to produce a premium antimony concentrate grading 68.1% Sb (see ASX Announcement 22 September 2025). This metallurgical success provides the foundation for the MoU signed with Hazen and validates the Company's processing pathway, significantly establishing the technical pathway for the downstream supply chain. The results have established the potential and quality of concentrates that can be produced from the mineralisation encountered at DAM, which is another key step towards a potentially viable production operation.

With an increasing and developing understanding in the geology and metallurgy, Locksley liaised with a specialist U.S. based underground development consultant to provide an opinion of the historical DAM workings. The assessment indicates the structural stability and accessibility of the workings, providing a potential plan for future re-entry and development of the mineralisation exposed in the underground faces (Figure 1).

The restart pathway complements Locksley's downstream strategy, including its collaboration with Rice University to develop advanced antimony extraction technology using DeepSolvTM. Together with the MoU signed with Hazen Research for U.S. based processing capability, Locksley is building a fully integrated mine-to-market platform aligned with American industrial, defence, and energy sectors.

The advancement of the Desert Antimony Mine Prospect comes at a pivotal time for the United States, with antimony confirmed as a priority under federal supply chain resilience frameworks. Locksley's progress directly supports US objectives to rebuild domestic sources of defence-essential materials.

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For Further Information:

Kerrie Matthews

Chief Executive Officer

T: +61 8 9481 0389

E:...

About Locksley Resources Limited

Locksley Resources Limited is focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at re-establishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach combines resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positioning Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.

Jane Morgan

Investor and Media Relations

+61 405 555 618

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