MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top rated investment site for investment and trading ideas for AI and defense stocks issues an alert for VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ).

The stock is trading at 11.77 +1.26, gaining 11.99% following yesterday's news.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) announced yesterday it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire Solar Drone Ltd., a subsidiary of BladeRanger Ltd. (TASE: BLRN) and a developer of mission-ready unmanned-aerial systems designed for infrastructure inspection, civil protection, and homeland-security operations.

Under the LOI, VisionWave will issue 1.8 million shares of common stock to BladeRanger as consideration. The parties intend to use commercially reasonable efforts to negotiate and execute a definitive Share Purchase Agreement by December 10, 2025, with closing targeted for December 31, 2025, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

The closing of this acquisition will mark VisionWave's strategic expansion into the growing dual-use drone sector, where autonomous systems originally developed for renewable-energy maintenance are now evolving into multi-role platforms for defense, emergency response, and public-safety missions.

BladeRanger's subsidiary has engineered a modular drone system that combines:

a 4.5 kW airborne pump delivering up to 120 bar (1,740 PSI); AI-enhanced UV and visible-spectrum sensors for real-time anomaly detection; configurable nozzle arrays for precise material dispersion; and low-flow (5–8 L/min) operation for controlled missions in remote or hazardous terrain.

These systems can execute fire suppression, critical-infrastructure inspection, decontamination, border surveillance, and industrial safety missions - all within established procurement and export-control frameworks.

Full news:

CO/BNIX/news/2025/11131-visionwave-acquires-bladeranger-ai-defense-drone-expansion

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