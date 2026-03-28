Mastercard $1.8 Billion BVNK Deal Signals Stablecoins Shift To Mainstream Payment Infrastructure, Says Globaldata

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Stablecoins are moving from crypto's fringe to the core of global payments as Mastercard has recently agreed to buy BVNK for $1.8 billion, underscoring a strategic pivot toward blockchain-based settlement infrastructure. The deal highlights how payment networks are repositioning to control cross-border money flows, blending faster tokenized settlement with trusted card rails to secure relevance and revenue in an evolving digital finance ecosystem, according to GlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.

BVNK is a London-based provider of stablecoin payment infrastructure across borders. Operating in around 130 countries and connected to major blockchains, BVNK acts as an on-and-off ramp between tokenized cash and the banking system.

Competitors have moved similarly: Visa has used USDC for settlement and supports many stablecoin-linked card programs; Stripe agreed to buy stablecoin platform Bridge; and PayPal launched its own dollar stablecoin.

Card networks dominate the trust layer. When a consumer taps a card, the approval is an authorization backed by network rules, fraud systems, and issuer guarantees. Funds typically settle later via banking rails, often in batch. Merchant fees-commonly around 2% to 3% in many markets-help fund services such as point-of-sale credit, rewards, dispute resolution, chargebacks, and fraud protection, which make consumers comfortable transacting with unfamiliar parties.

That gap is where BVNK-and Mastercard's interest-comes in. By owning stablecoin infrastructure, Mastercard can defend and potentially expand its role in global money movement as settlement technology evolves. BVNK could help Mastercard reduce friction in cross-border payouts and merchant settlement by moving value faster than correspondent banking and converting it into local bank deposits.

It can also open revenue beyond card“swipe” economics by monetizing B2B payments, treasury operations, marketplace payouts, and remittances through infrastructure fees, FX, compliance, and value-added tools. Mastercard could also make stablecoins effectively invisible to consumers-keeping the familiar card experience while settling obligations in stablecoins behind the scenes to improve speed, cost, and working-capital efficiency.

Finally, as wallets proliferate and more users hold stablecoins, Mastercard can remain relevant at conversion and acceptance points, turning token balances into spendable funds wherever Mastercard is accepted.

The acquisition also hedges against fragmentation. If stablecoins become a standard way to move dollars globally-especially where banking is slow or expensive-control over the gateways between tokens and bank accounts becomes strategically critical. BVNK strengthens Mastercard's position in that gateway business.

Over time, stablecoins and payment networks are likely to coexist by specializing card networks remaining the primary consumer interface where trust and dispute resolution matter most, and stablecoins gaining share in wholesale settlement, cross-border business payments, and real-time payouts where moving money across jurisdictions and banking hours is the core challenge.

ENDS

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Notes to Editors

Quotes are provided by Murthy Grandhi, Company Profiles Analyst at GlobalData Information is based on GlobalData's Company Reports Database This press release was written using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts

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