Hong Kong's First Bunch Of Stablecoin Licenses Set To Launch

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Bitfire CEO Livio Weng: “The stablecoin pilot by note-issuing banks is a prudent, visionary step that cements stablecoins as the core pillar of Hong Kong's Web3 ecosystem. Since our August 2025 strategic upgrade, we have onboarded hundreds of institutional and ultra-high-net-worth clients who have expressed significant demand for stablecoins; consequently, we will prioritize integrating compliant Hong Kong stablecoins into our clearing and settlement systems

Bitfire (1611 ), a Hong Kong-licensed virtual asset manager and a "private bank" for digital assets (SFC Type 1,4,9 & TCSP), serving institutional and HNW clients. Merging traditional finance with nearly a decade of crypto quant experience, Bitfire Research delivers sharp market insights.

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