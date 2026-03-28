CIMC Group Revenue Reached RMB 156.611 Billion Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities Nearly Doubled To RMB 18.514 Billion



Financial Highlights RMB 100 million For the 12 months ended 31 December Change (%) 2025 2024 Revenue 1566.11 1,776.64 -11.85% Profit 28.42 65.53 -56.64% Profit before Tax 28.16 65.95 -57.30% Gross Profit 194.95 222.47 -12.37% Gross Profit Margin 12.45% 12.52% -0.07pct Net Profit 13.37 41.95 -68.12% Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders and Other Equity Holders 2.21 29.72 -92.57% Net cash flows from operating activities 185.14 92.64 99.86% Dividend per share (RMB/share, tax inclusive) RMB 0.179 RMB 0.176 N/A Total dividend payout 9.39 9.45 -0.60% Performance Highlights 1. Solid operating core segments with resilient high-quality development: In 2025, the Group achieved revenue of RMB 156.611 billion, net profit of RMB 1.337 billion, and maintained a gross profit margin of 12.45%, with a balanced domestic and overseas revenue structure. 2. Dual improvement in cash flow and financial quality, with significantly enhanced risk resilience: Net cash flows from operating activities increased substantially by 99.86% to RMB 18.514 billion, while the cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the Year reached RMB 24.3 billion; the scale of interest-bearing debt decreased by RMB 4.7 billion year-on-year (“YoY”) to RMB 34.4 billion, and net interest expenses decreased by approximately RMB 730 million YoY, with the financial structure continuing to be optimized. 3. Cash dividends and share buybacks implemented in parallel to reward investors: The Group proposes a cash dividend of RMB 0.179 per share (tax inclusive) for 2025. Together with multiple rounds of H-share and A-share buyback plans launched during the Year, the total proposed dividend and completed buybacks for 2025 amounted to RMB 1.852 billion. 4. Significant improvement in profitability of energy-related businesses, becoming a key growth driver of the Group: Net profit of the offshore engineering segment and the financial and asset management segment (primarily drilling platform leasing) increased by approximately RMB 1.212 billion in total, while the energy, chemical and liquid food equipment segment increased by RMB 308 million. Among them, the gross profit margin of the offshore engineering segment increased significantly by 5.72 percentage points to 14.83%. Orders on hand for offshore engineering and energy, chemical and liquid food equipment reached US$5.09 billion and RMB 29.75 billion, respectively, with certain shipyards' production schedules extending to 2030. 5. Logistics-related businesses continued to serve as the Group's“ballast stone”: During the Year, businesses such as container manufacturing and road transportation vehicles were affected by exchange rate fluctuations and cyclical changes, resulting in pressure on gross profit margins and profitability. However, the core segments remained solid, and the Group's competitive advantages in the industry continued to be consolidated. Core products such as standard dry containers, reefer containers, tank containers and semi-trailers have maintained the world's No.1 position for many consecutive years. 6. Breakthroughs in both technology and orders in key businesses, with competitiveness highly recognised: In the high-end offshore engineering equipment sector, CIMC Raffles successfully developed the most complex products in the offshore industry, including FPSO/FLNG, becoming the only enterprise in China with dual-project EPCI general contracting capabilities; in the modular data center sector, the Group providing technical and manufacturing delivery services of prefabrication data center to industry customers exceeding 300MW, leading new transformation in computing power infrastructure. HONG KONG, Mar 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (“ CIMC Group” or the“Group”, stock code: SZ/02039) is pleased to announce the audited annual results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2025 (the“Year”). The Group's management stated,“In 2025, profound global changes unseen in a century accelerated, and the global economy demonstrated resilience amid volatility. Positioned in an era of both opportunities and challenges, the Group closely adhered to the strategic theme of“accelerating the construction of new growth drivers and focusing on promoting high-quality development”. While stabilising its operating fundamentals, the Group further deepened its forward-looking strategic layout in the energy business and achieved fruitful results. For the year of 2025, the Group recorded revenue of RMB 156.61 billion and net profit of RMB 1.34 billion. Cash flows from operating activities increased significantly by 99.9% to RMB 18.51 billion, with the asset structure continuously optimized and risk resilience further enhanced.” In particular, to sincerely reward investors, CIMC Group proposes to distribute a cash dividend of RMB 0.179 per share (tax inclusive) to all shareholders for 2025, amounting to a total proposed cash dividend of RMB 939 million (tax inclusive). Meanwhile, the Group implemented share buybacks totalling RMB 913 million during 2025, bringing the combined total to RMB 1.852 billion. Segments Results (RMB 100 million) 2025 Business indicators

Revenue As % of the total revenue Gross profit As % of the gross profit Gross profit margin Net profit Container manufacturing 430.09 27.46% 57.55 29.52% 13.38% 18.82 Road transportation

vehicles 201.78 12.88% 32.06 16.45% 15.89% 9.27 Energy, chemical, and liquid food equipment 271.92 17.36% 40.24 20.64% 14.80% 10.40 Offshore engineering 179.38 11.45% 26.60 13.65% 14.83% 10.57 Logistics services 267.93 17.11% 16.70 8.57% 6.23% 3.64 Airport facilities and logistics equipment/fire safety and rescue equipment 76.19 4.86% 15.14 7.76% 19.87% 2.64 Total of major segments 1427.29 91.12% 188.29 96.59% 13.19% 55.34 Core Business Performance 1. In logistics field: In the container manufacturing business, during the Year, despite negative supply chain factors such as U.S. tariff policies and geopolitical conflicts, global merchandise trade demonstrated strong resilience. Intra-regional trade, Asia-Europe routes and emerging market routes became the main drivers of incremental growth. Meanwhile, factors such as detours around the Red Sea, port congestion, environmental requirements in shipping and increasing complexity of trade routes reduced transportation efficiency, structurally boosting underlying demand and pushing the global container fleet into a new structural phase. As a result, overall demand for new containers in 2025 remained at a relatively high level, exceeding the average of the past decade. During the Year, the production and sales volume of the Group's container manufacturing business declined YoY, in line with overall industry expectations, but the Group maintained its global No.1 position. Accumulated sales volume of dry cargo containers reached 2,224,900 TEUs (2024: 3,433,600 TEUs), representing a YoY decrease of 35.2%. Accumulated sales volume of reefer containers reached 208,200 TEUs (same period last year: 138,600 TEUs), representing a YoY increase of 50.2%. During the Year, the container manufacturing segment recorded revenue of RMB 43.009 billion, net profit of RMB 1.882 billion, and a slight decline in gross profit margin to 13.38%. In the logistics services business, during the Year, the segment recorded revenue of RMB 26.793 billion, representing a YoY decrease of 14.64%, and net profit of RMB 364 million, representing a YoY decrease of 16.65%, in line with industry trends. CIMC Wetrans actively adjusted its business structure and integrated resources. During the Year, self-sourced cargo volume increased by 6% YoY, while second-hand container trading and warehousing distribution in port logistics reached record highs. The industry logistics business focused on key sectors such as new energy, automotive and engineering projects to consolidate its niche advantages. In 2025, CIMC Wetrans ranked among the top five for three consecutive years in the“Comprehensive List of Freight Forwarding and Logistics Enterprises” published by the China International Logistics and Freight Forwarding Association. In the road transport vehicles business, during the Year, CIMC Vehicles recorded revenue of RMB 20.178 billion, representing a YoY decrease of 3.91%, and net profit of RMB 927 million, representing a YoY decrease of 14.29%. In the domestic market, the“Star-Chained Plan” reshaped the organisational and operational model, with revenue from the China semi-trailer business increasing by 14.65% YoY and gross profit margin increasing by 3.3%YoY. In overseas markets, the Global South markets maintained high-quality growth, with revenue reaching RMB 3.09 billion during the Reporting Period, representing a YoY increase of 17.7%, sales volume increasing by 29.1% YoY, and gross profit margin increasing by 1.3 percentage points YoY. The DTB business achieved steady growth in both sales volume and revenue, with a total of 28,570 units of mounted equipment products delivered, generating total revenue of RMB 3.184 billion, representing a YoY increase of 4.97%, with further improvement in market share of core products. Meanwhile, the Group continued to actively expand R&D and sales of new energy products, comprehensively building the EV-RT ecosystem and advancing the strategic development of pure electric tractors and trailers. In the airport facilities and logistics equipment/fire safety and rescue equipment, benefiting from the release and delivery of high-quality orders, the segment recorded revenue of RMB 7.619 billion during the Year, representing a YoY increase of 5.92%, and net profit of RMB 264 million. Airport equipment successfully delivered smart boarding bridges projects for Xi'an Xianyang International Airport, Antalya Airport in Türkiye and Lanzhou Airport, and secured major projects including Phase II of Nanning Airport and corridor projects at Hangzhou Airport T2 and T4 with its independently-developed innovative prefabricated fixed bridge solutions. Logistics equipment delivered automated three-dimensional warehouse systems for supporting the petrochemical and refining integration project in China. The fire safety and rescue equipment business advanced the overseas expansion of domestically manufactured products while focusing on frontier areas such as smart fire safety and unmanned fire trucks. 2. In the Energy Field In the energy, chemical, and liquid food equipment business, the segment recorded revenue of RMB 27.192 billion, representing a YoY increase of 6.31%, and net profit increased significantly by 42.15% to RMB 1.040 billion. Among which, CIMC Enric recorded revenue of RMB 26.326 billion, representing a y YoY increase of 6.3%. Specifically, the clean energy segment advanced both offshore and onshore businesses, maintaining leading market share in key equipment such as high-pressure and cryogenic equipment, while capturing growth opportunities in natural gas applications in water and land transportation and power generation, and actively expanding into emerging markets for special industrial gas equipment in high-tech industries. In 2025, the segment secured new orders of RMB 22.229 billion, a record high. Among these, orders on hand for offshore clean energy-related business exceeded RMB 19 billion as of the end of 2025, with shipbuilding schedules extending to 2028. During the Year, the second coke oven gas comprehensive utilisation project - Linggang Phase I project - was successfully put into operation, and China's first domestic mass-production bio-methanol (green methanol) project of CIMC Enric was completed and commenced operation. The chemical and environmental segment maintained its leading market share, while the medical equipment components and after-sales service businesses achieved steady growth. As of the end of 2025, orders on hand increased by 36.27% YoY to RMB 1.276 billion, providing strong support for future development. The liquid food segment maintained stable profitability, with gross profit margin increasing to 21.7% YoY. In the offshore engineering business, the Group's core operating entity, CIMC Raffles, successfully achieved a strategic transformation from“manufacturing-led” to integrated“design + construction + integration” services, maintaining a leading position in the domestic market and emerging as an important new force in the international offshore engineering market. During the Reporting Period, the segment recorded revenue of RMB 17.938 billion, representing a YoY increase of 8.35%, and net profit of RMB 1.057 billion, becoming the Group's second-largest profit contributor. Benefiting from the recovery of the global offshore engineering market, demand for high-end oil and gas equipment represented by FPSO/FLNG remained strong, while the industry accelerated its transition toward green and intelligent development, driving steady growth in new energy equipment orders. During the year, the Group secured new contract orders of US$1.20 billion, including 12+8 container feeder vessels, 2 offshore engineering special vessels and other module orders. As of the end of 2025, the accumulated value of orders on hand reached US$5.09 billion, with orders for oil & gas and special vessel accounting for approximately 70% and 30%, respectively. The Longkou base has scheduled production through to 2030. In the offshore engineering asset operation and management business, the Group continued to leverage its existing project experience and business capabilities, enhancing asset utilisation through its strong offshore platform operation and management capabilities. During the Reporting Period, the sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling platform“Deepsea Yantai” completed lease renewal, the ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling platform“Blue Whale No.1” signed a new lease with an international client, and the semi-submersible lifting/life platform“Blue Gretha (formerly Huadian CIMC 01)” also secured a new lease with an international client. Other platforms actively participated in market tenders to explore opportunities for asset disposal and leasing. During the Reporting Period, the average daily lease rate of semi-submersible and jack-up drilling platforms both recorded year-on-year increases. Future Development and Prospects The Group's management stated,“The year 2026 marks the beginning of the '15th Five-Year Plan'. Starting from a newly upgraded brand identity, the Group will closely focus on 'consolidating foundations, driving innovation, improving quality and efficiency', and adopt a more proactive strategic approach to foster new opportunities and open new horizons amid complex changes, striving to build a '“becoming a high quality and trustworthy world-class multimodal transport enterprise.” About China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. The CIMC Group is a world-leading equipment and solution provider in the logistics and energy industries, with its industry clusters mainly covering the logistics and energy fields, continuously strengthening its leading market position. In the logistics field, the Group continues to adhere to container manufacturing as its core business, based on which it has incubated the road transportation vehicles business and the airport facilities and logistics equipment / fire safety and rescue equipment business, supplemented by the logistics services business and recycled load business, providing products and services in the professional logistics field. In the energy field, the Group is principally engaged in the energy, chemical and liquid food equipment business and the offshore engineering business. Meanwhile, the Group continues to develop emerging industries and possesses financial and asset management businesses that serve the Group itself. As a diversified multinational industrial group serving the global market, CIMC has over 300 member enterprises across Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia, with a total of four listed companies, and customers and sales networks covering more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. In 2025, the Group recorded revenue of RMB 156.6 billion, ranking 154th on the 2025 Fortune 500 China list. The Group has maintained the world's No.1 position for many consecutive years in core products such as standard dry containers, reefer containers, tank containers and semi-trailers. For more information, please visit .

