Ashghal Clears 85% Of Rainwater Reports, Maintains 24/7 Readiness

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) said it has cleared about 85% of the 770 rainwater accumulation reports recorded during the current weather conditions, with operations continuing to address the remainder.

Ashghal affirmed that its field teams remain on round-the-clock standby to ensure rapid water drainage and maintain smooth traffic flow, particularly in the most affected areas, including Al Wakrah, Al Wukair, the Industrial Area and Mebaireek.

Eng. Mohammed Al Kubaisi of Ashghal's Drainage Networks Operation and Maintenance Department said the Authority's teams were mobilized at the start of the week in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Traffic and the National Command Center, as well as the Ministry of Municipality, to ensure a swift response to water accumulations.

He added that monitoring systems at the Rain Emergency Room, based on data from the Meteorology Department of the Civil Aviation Authority, recorded the highest rainfall accumulations since dawn on Monday in Al Wakrah, Al Karaana and Meknes.

Al Kubaisi said teams are working to keep tunnels and main roads clear of water, ensuring the efficiency of drainage networks and the smooth movement of traffic. He noted that more than 370 water tankers and over 44 mobile pumps have been deployed, alongside technical teams in the most affected locations.

For his part, Eng. Mohammed Mabrouk Al Korbi, Monitoring and Control Engineer at Ashghal, said the Rain Emergency Room is continuously monitoring the condition of main roads and tunnels in coordination with the National Command Center, municipalities and the General Directorate of Traffic.

He highlighted ongoing coordination with the Meteorology Department at the General Authority of Civil Aviation to track weather developments in real time, stressing that technical teams are working around the clock to keep roads clear and ensure traffic flow.

Al Korbi added that dynamic traffic signs are being continuously updated to guide road users and provide real-time information on road conditions and safety instructions.

He further noted that Ashghal had carried out extensive preventive maintenance ahead of the rainy season, including servicing more than 170,000 drainage inlets, cleaning and maintaining approximately 658 kilometers of drainage networks, and maintaining over 16,000 inspection chambers and more than 120 tunnels.

Ashghal urged the public to exercise caution while driving during rainfall and to report water accumulations through the Customer Service Center on 188 or via the "Ashghal 360" application. (