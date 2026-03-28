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Ministry Of Municipality Affirms Readiness For Rainy Season, Boosts Rapid Response To Water Accumulation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality affirmed its continued readiness for the rainy season, noting that water tankers are operating at full capacity. Municipalities are also closely monitoring the situation through the Unified Operations Center a post on X published Thursday, the ministry explained that ongoing coordination is taking place with the Meteorology Department, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), and all relevant authorities to ensure a rapid response to public reports and immediate handling of water accumulations. This, it added, enhances the safety of citizens and residents and maintains smooth traffic flow across various areas.
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