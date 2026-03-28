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Ministry Of Justice Participates In Paris Arbitration Week 2026
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Justice, represented by the Arbitration Affairs Department, participated virtually in the "Institutions Symposium: Asia-Middle East Arbitration Corridor,” held as part of Paris Arbitration Week 2026, where it highlighted key legislative and regulatory developments in Qatar's arbitration sector the Ministry at the event, Director of the Arbitration Affairs Department Dr. Maryam Mohammed Al Kuwari presented an overview of the country's legislative and regulatory framework, emphasizing the consolidation of "enforcement certainty” standards through the modernization of relevant laws and the enhancement of enforcement mechanisms, ensuring that arbitral awards are executed in accordance with established legal safeguards explained that Judicial Enforcement Law No. (4) of 2024 has strengthened the effectiveness of enforcing arbitration awards, particularly by recognizing them as expedited, enforceable instruments. This grants them the same enforceability as final court judgments, helping streamline procedures and ensure the effective execution of awards issued by arbitration panels this context, the Ministry reviewed its efforts to develop the national arbitration system, including drafting and updating relevant legislation, overseeing the registration of arbitrators, licensing arbitration centers, and strengthening governance and institutional transparency requirements. These efforts contribute to improving dispute resolution efficiency and enhancing the business environment ministry addressed key features of two draft ministerial decisions concerning the registration of arbitrators and the licensing of arbitration centers. These aim to regulate professional practice, establish clear registration standards, and organize the operations of arbitration centers within the country, thereby promoting professional competence and institutional compliance in the sector. It also touched upon the Ministry's direction toward adopting modern technologies within the justice system, including responsible AI applications, to enhance procedural efficiency and service quality, while ensuring human accountability, legal accuracy, and data privacy protection Ministry's participation came alongside a select group of international speakers and representatives of global arbitration institutions and centers, reflecting its commitment to keep pace with international developments, exchange expertise, and advance Qatar's arbitration framework in line with best global practices to further strengthen the country's regional and international standing in the field.
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