NIQ Redefines Packaging Intelligence With Monthly, Harmonized Global Performance Visibility

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a global leader in consumer intelligence, today announced the launch of its Packaging Strategic Planner Global (SPG) Solution, the first harmonized global platform to deliver monthly visibility into packaging performance across materials, formats, and pack configurations.

As packaging innovation accelerates, many organizations continue to rely on fragmented or annual data to inform packaging decisions. The Packaging SPG Solution closes this gap by providing real-time data delivered monthly across regions, enabling brands and packaging partners to uncover trends, grow revenue, and strengthen relationships with CPG and retail partners.

Key Highlights:

New monthly global packaging tracking capability Coverage across 200+ categories Visibility into 30+ package types and 20 package materials 10+ markets at launch, expanding to 30 by the end of 2026 Introduction of NIQ's exclusive EQ2 metric, multiplying units by number in pack to reflect true consumption

“The pace of packaging change has increased significantly, from material innovation to pack-size diversification,” said Matt Trask, SVP of Global Packaging at NIQ.“With monthly, harmonized visibility and our EQ2 metric, we're closing long-standing data gaps and empowering partners to make smarter decisions, innovate with confidence, and unlock new growth across markets worldwide.”

The new EQ2 metric provides a more accurate understanding of packaging performance by accounting for actual volume movement rather than unit sales alone. This enables organizations to better understand how pack sizes, material choices, and multi-pack configurations are performing across markets.

The SPG Packaging solution and exclusive EQ2 metric are available now through NIQ Discover or via customized reporting. To learn more about NIQ's packaging solutions, visit niq/packaging.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full ViewTM-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

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