Spring Is In Full Bloom At The Empire State Building With New Festive Experiences, Sweet Treats, And Seasonal Tower Ligh...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Spring is in full swing at the“World's Most Famous Building.” The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced a vibrant lineup of spring events in NYC, which include special experiences, treat pop-ups, and an iconic tower lighting that captures the joy and color of the beautiful season.

“The Empire State Building Observation Deck has transformed into a celebration of the season and one of the best things to do in NYC this spring,” said Dan Rogoski, observatory general manager.“Whether it's views beside our butterfly installation, sweet pop-ups, or a chance to spot the Easter Bunny, there is something special for every visitor.”

Flutter of Color: The Empire State Building installed a brand-new photo opportunity on the 86th Floor Observation Deck, where guests can step into a whimsical, larger-than-life butterfly installation. Set against the backdrop of the Manhattan skyline, this immersive moment offers visitors a picture-perfect way to welcome spring high above the city. Guests can purchase tickets here. Sweet Escape: ESB will host special pop-ups from fan-favorite treat vendors on the 86th Floor Observation Deck, which will start with Berry Stop, known for its cup of fresh strawberries drenched in melted chocolate. The exclusive spring flavor sold on top of the Empire State Building will include festive Cadbury eggs from now until April 9. Ghirardelli, a retail partner at the Empire State Building, will pop up from April 10 – May 10 and offer its signature hot chocolate and beloved mini chocolate Easter bunnies. Hop on Top: Families and visitors of all ages can look forward to special appearances from the Easter Bunny who will be at the Observatory Experience on April 1-5 from 1-3 p.m. each day to take photos and meet and greet guests. Early Birds: The famous Empire State Building Starbucks Reserve Sunrise Experience returns this spring on Saturdays. The experience offers a limited-capacity, early-morning visit to the 86th Floor Observation Deck before it opens to the public. Tickets start at $135 and include entry timed to sunrise, Starbucks Reserve coffee and pastries, and access to the building's immersive exhibits. Tickets are available here. Bloom-tiful Birthdays: The Empire State Building recently launched a birthday celebration package, that offers a one-of-a-kind birthday party experience with VIP Observation Deck access, a guided tour, and a private party room complete with festive décor and treats. Available on select weekends with 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. sessions, packages start at $90 per person and can accommodate groups of children and families for a two-hour celebration. Festive add-ons such as professional face painting and balloon art are also available. Bookings can be made here. ESB's Easter Glow: On April 5, the Empire State Building will shine its world-famous tower lights in its annual pastel fades to celebrate Easter 2026. Text CONNECT to 274-16 for real-time updates on ESB's iconic tower lights. Farm to Skyline: STATE Grill and Bar welcomes the season with the launch of its new spring menus, which highlights the best in fresh, locally sourced produce. Guests can also enjoy an enhanced Happy Hour, featuring half-priced small bites daily from 4–6 p.m.

The Empire State Building's world-famous Observatory Experience underwent a $165 million reimagination that added a new interactive museum with nine galleries, bespoke host uniforms, and an upgraded 102nd Floor Observation Deck with unmatched views from the heart of New York City. The iconic Observatory Experience was voted the #1 top attraction in NYC for the fourth consecutive year in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do.

Hi-res imagery can be found here.

More information about the Empire State Building can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the“World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience created an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and is ranked the #1 Top Attraction in New York City for the fourth consecutive year in Tripadvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

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