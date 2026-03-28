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Crude Analysis 27/03: WTI Range Tightens (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The light sweet crude oil market has been very noisy at the moment, as headlines coming out of the Middle East should continue to be a major factor here.
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