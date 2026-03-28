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Silver Analysis 27/03: Struggles Around $70 (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The silver market continues to be very noisy on Thursday, as we see a lot of headlines coming out of the Middle East driving where interest rates are going, which in turn will move silver and other metals.
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