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USD/CHF Forex Signal 27/03: USD Grinds Higher (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The US dollar continues to grind higher against the Swiss franc, as the interest rate differential remains the major mover of this currency pair signal
- I am a buyer, in small pieces on every 30 to 40 pip drop, building a position for a longer-term trade. I would have a stop at 0.7650 and a target of parity. (1.00)
With that being the case, I think you have to look at this through the prism of trying to pick up the swap, aiming for the 0.80 level and if we can break above there then we can really get moving. If we turn around and fall, I suspect we will see plenty of support near the 50-day EMA.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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