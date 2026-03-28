Bitcoin Analysis 27/03: BTC Struggles Below $72,000 (Chart)

Bitcoin continues to see selling near the crucial $72,000 level, which has been important a few times already. With higher rates, it remains difficult for Bitcoin to truly launch higher, despite institutional inflows.

Bitcoin has fallen a bit during the trading session on Thursday as the downward pressure continues in this market. It is currently facing a tug of war between institutional accumulation and macroeconomic headwinds. While spot ETFs such as IBIT have seen over $1.6 billion in net inflows this month, price action remains a bit heavy due to the ongoing conflict between the Americans and the Iranians which has kept global risk sentiment somewhat soft.

The hawkish Federal Reserve signaling only one rate cut for 2026 at the moment and the surge in US dollar which recently hit 10-month highs have put a little bit of pressure on Bitcoin as well. The 50-day EMA is sitting right around the $72,000 level and if we were to rally I think you will continue to see that as a little bit of a ceiling Technical Levels and Market Sentiment

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Nonetheless, it is worth noting that Bitcoin has at least behaved somewhat well considering the situation that we find ourselves in. A drop from here could open up a move down to the $64,000 level, but if we were to break down below there then we are testing the $60,000 level. This is an area that must hold, or things start getting ugly yet again.

Any rally at this point in time will have to not only pay attention to the $72,000 level but also the $75,000 level as potential turnaround levels. If we break above all of that then it's possible that we could see this market rallying all the way to the $84,000 level which is previous support and is now starting to attract the 200-day EMA.

Ready to trade Bitcoin forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.