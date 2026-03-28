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Bitcoin Analysis 27/03: BTC Struggles Below $72,000 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Bitcoin continues to see selling near the crucial $72,000 level, which has been important a few times already. With higher rates, it remains difficult for Bitcoin to truly launch higher, despite institutional inflows.
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