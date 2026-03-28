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EUR/USD Analysis 27/03: 1.16 Level Caps Recovery (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The euro is a bit negative on Thursday, as we continue to see the interest rate differential take center stage with bond markets racing at times.
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