MENAFN - Market Press Release) Abzer Listed as ZATCA Phase-2 Qualified E-Invoicing Solution Provider in Saudi Arabia March 26, 2026 5:56 am - Abzer has been officially listed as a ZATCA Phase-2 Qualified e-invoicing solution provider in Saudi Arabia, enabling businesses to meet compliance requirements through real-time clearance, secure archival, and integrated digital invoicing workflows.

Abzer, a technology provider specializing in revenue automation and digital payments, has been officially listed as a ZATCA Phase-2 Qualified e-Invoicing Solution Provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This recognition enables Abzer to support banks, enterprises, and SMEs in complying with ZATCA's Phase-2 (Fatoora) e-invoicing requirements, including real-time invoice clearance, structured reporting, and secure archival standards mandated by the authority.

Through its platform, FatooraOnline Cloud, Abzer provides a unified solution for managing compliant invoicing workflows. The platform supports real-time clearance with ZATCA, PDF-A/3 with embedded XML archival, Saudi data residency requirements, and API-first integrations with ERP and financial systems, helping organizations streamline compliance while maintaining operational efficiency.

The ZATCA Phase-2 mandate represents a significant step in Saudi Arabia's digital transformation, requiring businesses to transition from traditional invoicing methods to fully compliant electronic systems that integrate directly with regulatory platforms. This shift is encouraging organizations to modernize their financial operations and adopt digital solutions that ensure accuracy, transparency, and real-time reporting.

In response to these regulatory changes, businesses across industries are increasingly investing in scalable e-invoicing platforms that can adapt to evolving compliance requirements while maintaining seamless integration with existing enterprise systems. These solutions help reduce manual intervention, minimize errors, and improve overall efficiency in financial workflows.

Businesses seeking to implement ZATCA-compliant e-invoicing solutions can learn more at

With over 10 years of experience in enterprise accounts receivable automation and digital payments, Abzer continues to focus on enabling regulatory compliance while enhancing financial process visibility and reducing operational complexity for organizations operating in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

As adoption of compliant e-invoicing systems accelerates across Saudi Arabia, organizations are increasingly prioritizing secure, scalable, and integration-ready platforms to ensure audit readiness, long-term sustainability, and alignment with evolving regulatory requirements in the region. The growing emphasis on compliance is also encouraging organizations to adopt standardized digital processes that improve consistency and reporting accuracy.

For more information: