International Music Dominates Swiss Recording Market

After reaching a low point in 2015, the local music market grew steadily in the ten years that followed.

The Swiss music market thus generated 4% more sales in 2025 compared to the previous year. This was announced by the industry association of Swiss music labels Ifpi on Friday.

Sales of vinyl records recorded“clear growth” of almost 20% for the first time since 2021. Unsurprisingly, however, music streaming continued to dominate, accounting for over 90% of the market share in 2025.

A look at the last ten years shows that the music market has grown by almost 80%, partly because digital sales have tripled in this time, the press release stated. The music industry can remain optimistic, predicted the industry association Ifpi.

In recent years, new revenue has been generated through the use of songs on social media. Also, numerous music labels have started to conclude licence agreements for AI usage.

“The targeted and responsible licensing of music for AI not only opens up new sources of income for musicians, but also effectively protects them from artistic dilution and abuse,” said Lorenz Haas, managing director of Ifpi, in the press release.

+ Swiss music charts will include YouTube streams

According to Ifpi, the majority of Swiss people were listening to US and British pop in 2025. In the annual singles chart, the songs APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars and Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars came out on top. The top song was Ordinary by Alex Warren. In terms of albums, Latin rap by Bad Bunny was the most successful in 2025. His album Debí Tirar Más Fotos is number one in the Swiss album charts.

But Swiss dialect music is also among the top albums of the year: Patent Ochsner reached third place with Tag & Nacht and Trauffer took sixth place in the annual charts with Heubode.

Adapted from German by AI/ts