The canton will pay CHF 18,000 (about $22,741) per hectare per year to maintain the plots, but with no obligation to produce grapes. The aim is to preserve vineyards. This aid will apply to a maximum of 10% of declared wine-growing areas, the canotnal government said on Wednesday at the end of its weekly meeting. It will require an amendment to the cantonal regulations on vineyards and wines.

In addition to a change in the regulations, on Wednesday the cantonal government submitted to the Finance Committee a request for a supplementary credit of CHF2.3 million as a subsidy for 2026.

The bill proposed a transitional financial aid for two years“to maintain production facilities, in the hope that the Swiss government will lower the quotas for wines from abroad.

This content was published on Feb 1, 2026 Falling consumption, cheaper imports, overproduction and quality gaps are squeezing the country's producers.

The canton of Geneva has almost 1,400 hectares of vineyards, the result of decades of investment. They are a key element of the canton's landscape and heritage.

However, over 90% of the vineyards are located in protected wine-growing zones, which means that these areas cannot be converted to other crops. Furthermore, the law requires vines to be maintained in order to avoid phytosanitary risks.

This content was published on Jan 9, 2026 Aperitifs are more central to political life in French-speaking Switzerland than in the German-speaking regions, reflecting cultural differences.

Adapted from French by AI/ac