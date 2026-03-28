Geneva Proposes Payment To Winegrowers To Avoid Losing Its Vineyards
-
Français
fr
Genève propose une alternative à l'arrachage des vignes
Original
Read more: Genève propose une alternative à l'arrachage des v
The canton will pay CHF 18,000 (about $22,741) per hectare per year to maintain the plots, but with no obligation to produce grapes. The aim is to preserve vineyards. This aid will apply to a maximum of 10% of declared wine-growing areas, the canotnal government said on Wednesday at the end of its weekly meeting. It will require an amendment to the cantonal regulations on vineyards and wines.+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In addition to a change in the regulations, on Wednesday the cantonal government submitted to the Finance Committee a request for a supplementary credit of CHF2.3 million as a subsidy for 2026.Transitional aid
The bill proposed a transitional financial aid for two years“to maintain production facilities, in the hope that the Swiss government will lower the quotas for wines from abroad.More More Swiss wine growers seek to limit European imports
This content was published on Feb 1, 2026 Falling consumption, cheaper imports, overproduction and quality gaps are squeezing the country's producers.Read more: Swiss wine growers seek to limit European im
The canton of Geneva has almost 1,400 hectares of vineyards, the result of decades of investment. They are a key element of the canton's landscape and heritage.
However, over 90% of the vineyards are located in protected wine-growing zones, which means that these areas cannot be converted to other crops. Furthermore, the law requires vines to be maintained in order to avoid phytosanitary risks.More More Best of SRG content How wine and cheese help shape Swiss politics
This content was published on Jan 9, 2026 Aperitifs are more central to political life in French-speaking Switzerland than in the German-speaking regions, reflecting cultural differences.Read more: How wine and cheese help shape Swiss pol
Adapted from French by AI/ac
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment