São Paulo Building To Be Designed By Dubai Firm

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Developer Mitre Realty and Dubai-based design firm NKEY have partnered on a luxury residential launch unveiled this month by Mitre, the Naeem. The building will be constructed in Pinheiros, a neighborhood in São Paulo's West Zone, with a new living concept: regeneration areas and a private spa alongside indoor and outdoor pools and a full-size tennis court.

NKEY has offices in Los Angeles, Montreal, and Kyiv, with its largest office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mitre Realty is a Brazilian developer operating in the luxury segment.

The development will feature apartments ranging from 189 to 485 square meters, in various layouts up to duplex units and penthouses. According to Mitre Realty's vice president, Juliana Monteiro, Naeem is the first project resulting from the collaboration between the company and NKEY-a partnership she says was structured with a long-term vision and arose from Mitre's effort to further elevate the standard of its developments.

“NKEY stood out not only for its presence across different markets, but above all for the conceptual consistency of its projects, always centered on people and on how spaces impact their lives. Based on this alignment of vision, we built a relationship that naturally evolved into the joint development of NAEEM,” Monteiro said.

Naeem, the company's vice president explains, is an Arabic word associated with the concept of well-being and tranquility and reflects the aim of this development: to create an urban environment that prioritizes balance and quality of life. NKEY's contribution focuses on the building's shared spaces, such as social and wellness areas.“It's a project that connects architecture, interiors, and lifestyle, with the goal of creating an integrated living experience for residents,” the executive said.

Monteiro explains that Mitre has exclusivity with NKEY for these projects in the local market.“Naturally, the fact that NKEY is based in Dubai-one of the world's leading hubs of contemporary architecture-brings a strong repertoire, references, and a perspective closely aligned with the most advanced trends in design and experience,” she said.“But it's important to note that the project is not a simple transfer of aesthetics. There is a careful adaptation to the Brazilian context, incorporating local elements, climate, culture, and the São Paulo lifestyle. The result is a blend of global perspective and local identity,” she added. The project is expected to be completed in July 2030.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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