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Watch: European Pharma's Fight To Stay Relevant
(MENAFN- ING) Europe's pharmaceutical industry needs to up its game if it's going to continue competing effectively with the likes of China and the US. So says ING's Senior Economist for Healthcare and Technology, Diederik Stadig. He points out that in 1990, nearly half of all global Research & Development spending took place in Europe. Today, it's just 26%. And he outlines what needs to happen to stop the European pharma sector from being 'yesterday's news'.
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