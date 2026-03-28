Nestlé / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Thieves Make a Break For It as 12 Tonnes of KITKAT Go Missing

27.03.2026 / 18:25 CET/CEST

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Over 400,000 KITKAT chocolates have disappeared during transit and may now be circulating across Europe VEVEY, Switzerland, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KITKAT today confirmed that a truck transporting 413,793 units of its new chocolate range has been stolen during transit in Europe.



The shipment, weighing approximately 12 tonnes, disappeared last week while en route between production and distribution locations. Having left Central Italy last week, the bars were to be distributed throughout Europe - with the 1,250-1,350km route eventually terminating in Poland. The vehicle and its contents remain unaccounted for, and investigations are ongoing in close collaboration with local authorities and supply chain partners. While there is no risk associated with the product itself and partners have been alerted, KITKAT believes the missing items could enter unofficial sales channels across European markets. If this does happen, all products can be traced using the unique batch code assigned to individual bars. As a result, consumers, retailers and wholesalers will be able to identify if a product is part of the stolen shipment by scanning the on-pack batch numbers. If a match is found, the scanner will be given clear instructions on how to alert KITKAT who will then share the evidence appropriately. The theft comes shortly after a joint report[1] from the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) and the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) EMEA, which outlined an alarming rise in cargo theft and freight fraud - with more sophisticated methods of deception becoming increasingly common. A KITKAT spokesperson said: "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KITKAT - but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate. "Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes. With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend." Consumers are requested to not attempt to locate, handle or recover any stolen goods and to not take any direct action. Any relevant information should be shared through the channel referred to above or with local law enforcement authorities. KITKAT will continue to support the investigation and provide further updates as appropriate. Notes To Editors 1. IUMI and TAPA EMEA report. Photo: 27.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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