Govt Raises Commercial LPG Allocation To 70% To Ease Industrial Fuel Constraints

MENAFN - KNN India)Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) Secretary Neeraj Mittal has written to Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, outlining enhanced allocation of commercial LPG to support industrial activity amid evolving supply conditions.

“In addition to the existing 50 per cent allocation above, an additional 20 per cent is now proposed, that would bring the total commercial LPG allocation to 70 per cent of the pre-crisis level of the packed non-domestic LPG,” ANI reported, citing the letter.

States have been asked to immediately avail of the 10 per cent reform-based allocation, if they have not already done so, which will increase the allocation to commercial and industrial LPG to 70 per cent, including the reform-based component, and provide relief to industrial operations in the state.

The additional LPG allocation will prioritise key labour-intensive sectors such as steel, automobile, textile, dye, chemicals, and plastics.

Special emphasis will be placed on process industries and units that depend on LPG for specialised heating applications, particularly where substitution with natural gas is not feasible.

The move is aimed at easing fuel supply constraints and ensuring continuity of industrial operations across states. The Ministry noted that increased allocation would help stabilise production, especially in sectors supporting essential supply chains.

(KNN Bureau)