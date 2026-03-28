India Calls For WTO Reforms Through A Transparent And Member-Driven Process At MC14

MENAFN - KNN India)On an official visit to Cameroon to attend the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has called for reforming the global trade body through a transparent, inclusive and member-driven process while keeping development at its core.

The MC14 of the WTO opened in Yaounde, Cameroon, on 26 March 2026 with a ceremonial session chaired by the Trade Minister of Cameroon. The session was attended by Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, WTO, and Trade Ministers/Senior representatives of the WTO member countries.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal represented India at the opening session, which was followed by a commemoration of the entry into force of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies in September 2025.

During a ministerial-level discussion on foundational issues of the global trade body, Goyal emphasised on adherence to the organisation's core principles, mainly non-discrimination, consensus-based decision-making and equity.

On the sidelines of the conference, Goyal held discussions with Cameroon's Prime Minister Dion Ngute Joseph, focusing on strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation. He also met the WTO Director-General to deliberate on key agenda items of the ministerial meeting.

In addition, Goyal engaged in bilateral talks with counterparts from the Netherlands, France and Ethiopia to explore avenues for enhancing trade ties.

Parallelly, Commerce Secretary Agrawal held a series of meetings with representatives from Chile, Paraguay, the United States, Nepal, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, Mexico, Peru, Russia and New Zealand.

An official release said that the discussions during these engagements covered both the MC14 agenda and opportunities to deepen bilateral trade relations.

Negotiations related to proposed free trade agreements with Chile and Peru were also reviewed, while progress on trade arrangements with the European Union and New Zealand was assessed.

(KNN Bureau)

