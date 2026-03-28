Japan Commits Rs 16,420 Crore ODA Loan For Four Projects In India

MENAFN - KNN India)Japan has committed Official Development Assistance (ODA) worth JPY 275.858 billion (about Rs 16,420 crore) for four key infrastructure and development projects spanning urban transport, healthcare and agriculture sectors in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab.

"Loan agreements have also been signed between the Government of India and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)," Finance Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

The financial assistance will support major projects such as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project (Phase 3), Mumbai Metro Line 11, strengthening of tertiary healthcare and medical education systems in Maharashtra, and promotion of sustainable horticulture in Punjab.

The exchange of notes took place on March 24, 2026 between Alok Tiwari, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, and Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India, marking a significant step in advancing bilateral development cooperation.

The metro rail projects in Bengaluru and Mumbai are aimed at expanding mass rapid transit systems to address rising urban traffic demand, improve mobility and reduce congestion-related pollution, thereby contributing to climate mitigation efforts and urban sustainability.

In the healthcare sector, the Maharashtra project focuses on strengthening tertiary care infrastructure, including hospitals, medical colleges and nursing institutions, with the objective of improving access to quality healthcare and advancing progress towards Universal Health Coverage.

The horticulture initiative in Punjab seeks to promote diversification into high-value crops, strengthen value chains and enhance farmer incomes through infrastructure development and capacity-building measures, while supporting environmentally sustainable agricultural practices.

(KNN Bureau)