An Entire Paul Rudolph House Is Up For Sale At An L.A. Design Fair

MENAFN - USA Art News) Paul Rudolph's 1953 Walker Guest House Is Reassembled in West Hollywood and Offered for $2 Million

A small, beach-born experiment in modern living has landed in the middle of Los Angeles' design district. The Walker Guest House, a 1953 retreat by American architect Paul Rudolph (1918–1997), has been shipped from storage and reconstructed inside the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, where it is being offered for $2 million as part of Basic L.A., running March 27–29, 2026.

The sale includes architectural drawings, and the installation presents the house as more than a period artifact: it arrives with original interior furnishings and a newly staged environment curated in part by A$AP Rocky's design studio Hommemade, which has layered the space with vintage pieces and artwork.

Designed for Sanibel on Florida's southwest coast, the house was conceived at a moment when building on the island meant working with what could be transported by boat. Rudolph's material palette was therefore straightforward and relatively economical - pre-cut lumber, mesh metal screens, and linoleum flooring - but the result was anything but ordinary. The plan organizes a tight interior square into four quadrants: living room, dining room, bedroom, and a shared kitchen and bathroom. Yet the term“interior” only goes so far. Rudolph's aim was a structure that behaves like a threshold, continuously negotiating between shelter and exposure.

That negotiation is most visible in the house's defining feature: a system of adjustable exterior wooden panels that can be raised and lowered using cast-iron counterweights. Painted red and weighing 77 pounds each, the panels earned the building its nickname, the“Cannonball House,” among the Walker family. When lowered, they function as protective shutters, turning the house into a sealed refuge during storms. When lifted, they extend outward to form a shaded canopy, encouraging occupants to rely on breezes rather than air-conditioning.

The mechanics are as telling as the silhouette. The pulley system uses boat cleats and sailing rope, a practical choice that also reads as an architectural signature - a reminder that the house's modernism is rooted in the logistics of its site.

Basic founder Jesse Lee said the structure is in very good condition despite having spent years in storage. Prospective buyers, Lee added, will have access to the architects and general contractor involved with the presentation.

The house's recent history underscores its unusual status at the intersection of architecture, collecting, and real estate. The Walkers - descendants of lumber baron T.B. Walker, who founded the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis - held the Sanibel property for decades. In 2019, it sold at Sotheby's for $920,000 to a buyer based in Palm Springs, Florida. Since then, it has largely remained in storage until its current reassembly in West Hollywood.

Rudolph's influence on postwar American architecture is often discussed in terms of bold forms and rigorous planning, but the Walker Guest House makes a quieter case: modernism as an interactive system, responsive to weather, privacy, and daily ritual. In its L.A. incarnation - part historical reconstruction, part curated interior - the house invites a contemporary audience to consider how midcentury ideas about compact, indoor-outdoor living continue to shape the way design is bought, sold, and inhabited.

Basic L.A. is on view at the Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, California, March 27–29, 2026.