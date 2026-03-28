Investornewsbreaks American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Receives SEC No Review For Form 10-12G Registration

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) American Fusion (OTC: AMFN) announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will not review its Form 10-12G registration statement, which is expected to become effective on May 14, 2026, automatically subjecting the company to full Exchange Act reporting requirements. The company said its first Form 10-Q, reflecting the February 2026 merger and newly integrated technology assets, will provide enhanced transparency, while the milestone supports a potential OTCQB uplisting, Form 211 sponsorship and ongoing investment banking discussions aimed at capital formation and a possible national exchange listing.

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About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company has changed its name and is operating under the American Fusion brand. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives. For more information about American Fusion, please visit: americanfusionenergy

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron(TM) aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler's technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron(TM) platform, please visit:

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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