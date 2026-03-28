Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST) Builds Integrated Healthcare Platform For Scalable Growth

ETST is focused on compounding pharmacies, telemedicine, and clinical services Vertically integrated model supports recurring, patient-driven revenue The company's strategy aligns with increased demand for personalized and digital healthcare

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Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) is consolidating on its identity as a leading healthcare holding company, implementing a strategy built on vertical integration across telemedicine, pharmaceuticals, and clinical services. The company's transitioning from legacy operations highlights a distinct alignment with high-growth segments of the healthcare sector, particularly personalized medicine and digital care delivery (ibn/9lMJg ).

At the nucleus of ETST's model are its compounding pharmacy operations, which produce customized medications tailored for specific patient needs. This segment aims to tackle the growing gap in traditional pharmaceutical manufacturing. Where standardized drug testing usually falls short of patient-specified...

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