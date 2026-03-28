Hitachi Rail To Manufacture Rolling Stock For Seibu Railways New Fine Dining Train

MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Hitachi Rail to manufacture rolling stock for Seibu Railway"s new Fine Dining Train

TOKYO, Japan, Mar 26, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Rail announced that it will manufacture rolling stock for a new restaurant train, Fine Dining Train“vies,” in which SEIBU RAILWAY Co.,Ltd. is participating. The train is scheduled to begin operations in March 2028, and the train name and logo design have now been finalized.

Realising a premium travel experience through rolling stock manufacturing

Drawing on the technologies and expertise it has cultivated through the design and manufacture of railway rolling stock, Hitachi will be responsible for manufacturing the vehicles for this train. Fine Dining Train“vies” builds upon and further develops the concept established by“ Fifty Two Seats of Happiness,” Seibu Railway's full - course restaurant train that has been in operation since 2016, with the aim of delivering a more refined and exclusive space and dining experience. The train will be newly designed and manufactured based on the Seibu Railway flagship limited express train“Laview,” which was manufactured by Hitachi and debuted in 2019. Hitachi will apply to this project the technical know - how it has gained through the development and manufacture of Laview, including the creation of open and spacious interiors enabled by large windows, design philosophies that harmonize with surrounding landscapes, and technologies that realize a comfortable travel environment. In addition, Hitachi's contribution extends beyond vehicle manufacturing alone. By leveraging its expertise in control and system technologies that support safe, stable operation and passenger comfort, Hitachi will help realize a travel experience in which dining and space are integrated at a high level. Through the creation of a premium travel environment that ensures safety and comfort while supporting“ quality time shared with someone special,” Hitachi will continue to deliver new value.

Key information

Train Name: Fine Dining Train“vies” Planned Start of Operations: March 2028 Rolling Stock Manufacturer: Hitachi Rail Naming Development: Toshiyuki Konishi (POOL inc.) Logo Design: Hideyuki Tanno (POOL DESIGN inc.)

Naming concept

Fine Dining Train“vies”“Vie” means“life” or“living” in French. The name reflects respect for nature -an important value long cherished in Japan, where food is regarded as receiving life -while expressing the desire to enrich the lives of each passenger. The plural form“vies” was chosen to represent this idea. When read in reverse,“vies” reads as“Seibu,” creating a subtle narrative connection. Together with the subtitle“Fine Dining Train,” the name expresses a special dining stage where multiple lives meet and resonate through a refined culinary experience.

Logo design concept

The organic curve of the letter“s” and the underline extending from it represent the train's distinctive form. The word“vie,” meaning“life,”“living,” and“vitality” in French, is incorporated into the design, symbolizing both rich cuisine and the passengers themselves. Rather than speed or efficiency, the logo embodies a leisurely and indulgent experience, creating a space that gently envelops its guests. The underline extending from right to left subtly alludes to the reverse reading of“vies” as“Seibu.”

Seibu Railway's restaurant train

Hitachi has supported Seibu Railway's restaurant train initiative through close collaboration with the company, including“Fifty Two Seats of Happiness,” which has been in operation as a full - service restaurant train since April 17, 2016, following the refurbishment of Seibu Railway's 4000 series rolling stock. Designed by architect Kengo Kuma, the exterior and interior of the train are inspired by Chichibu, one of the region's most prominent tourist destinations. The exterior dynamically incorporates motifs of the Arakawa River flowing through the natural landscape, while the interior features traditional Chichibu Meisen textiles and l ocally sourced Nishikawa timber. The train operates mainly on weekends and holidays between Ikebukuro / Seibu - Shinjuku and Seibu - Chichibu stations, and is scheduled to mark its 10th anniversary in April 2026.

Seibu Railway 001 series limited express train“Laview”

Hitachi manufactured the Seibu Railway 001 series limited express train“Laview,” positioned as Seibu Railway's flagship train for the future, which debuted on March 16, 2019. The name“Laview” combines the concepts of“L” for a luxurious living -like space,“a” for arrow -like speed, and“view” for the expansive scenery visible through its large windows. The train embodies the aspiration to provide passengers with an enjoyable limited express journey that gently blends into both urban and natural landscapes.

About Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail is committed to driving the transition to sustainable mobility and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer, and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, smooth, and sustainable transportation.

With a turnover of more than €7 billion and 24,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a reliable partner for the world's best transport companies. The company's presence is global, but the company is local, with success based on developing local talent and investing in people and communities. Its international expertise and experience covers every part of urban ecosystems, main lines and freight railways, from high - quality production and maintenance of rolling stock to digital signalling, payment systems and smart operations. Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high -speed train, leverages the digital and artificial intelligence expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies.

For more information, visit the hitachirail

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY 2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Travel & Tourism, EVs, Transportation