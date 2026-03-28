Puck Claims Top Honours, Qatar's Al-Naemi Shines At Al Shaqab Cup

Austria's Gerfried Puck delivered a standout performance in the CSI5* Jump-Off feature class at the Al Shaqab Cup, topping the 155cm contest at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab. Puck guided Equitron Naxcel V to a flawless double clear round in 39.05 seconds to secure first place.

Syria's Mohamad Mogheeth Alshehab finished second riding Carlotto S in 40.67 seconds, while Kuwait's Ali al-Khorafi claimed third position with a time of 41.43 seconds. A total of 15 riders competed in the class, with 13 securing placings.

In the CSI3* Special Two Phases event at 1.35m, France's Jean Francois Rondoux emerged victorious aboard Inter-Larus after clocking 27.28 seconds. Qatar's Sheikh Fahad Jassim al-Thani finished second riding Lavesther in 28.81 seconds, followed by compatriot Saad Ahmed al-Saad on Gary de Cerisy in 29.22 seconds.

The CSI1* Special Two Phases class at 1.10m saw Qatar's Abdul Aziz Jassim al-Thani take first place riding Proud in 29.89 seconds. Abdulla Ahmed al-Khulaifi secured second position on Quenta van de Corsendonksehoeve in 30.02 seconds, while Saudi Arabia's Halah al-Rasheed finished third aboard Cruising On The Ridge in 32.39 seconds. A total of 61 riders competed in the class, with 16 making the placings.

On Thursday, Qatar's Sultan Salem al-Naemi delivered an impressive double victory, winning the CSI3* Faults and Time class at 140cm riding Energika des Neyes with a clear round in 57.01 seconds. South Africa's Matthew Morrison placed second aboard Quebec in 66.01 seconds, while Kuwait's Yara Al-Hunaidi finished third on Valmira in 66.95 seconds.

Al-Naemi continued his strong run by claiming first place in the CSI3* Faults and Time event at 130cm riding Cavallina 13 with a time of 56.52 seconds. Saudi Arabia's Khalid Al-Hadi secured second position aboard Capoen in 57.49 seconds, narrowly ahead of American rider Kristen Vanderveen, who finished third riding Bull Run's Creation in 57.51 seconds.

In the CSI1* Faults and Time class at 125cm, Qatar's Ibrahim Khalid al-Kuwari topped the standings riding Flexy Bel Z with a clear round in 57.36 seconds. Saudi Arabia's Khalid al-Hadi placed second on Carlton de Sauvageonn in 57.40 seconds, while compatriot Salem Balharith finished third aboard Lovina in 59.41 seconds.

Today, seven classes are scheduled across the one-star to three-star categories, with jumps ranging from 115cm to 150cm at the Longines Indoor and Outdoor Arenas in Al Shaqab, as the competition continues to showcase top regional and international talent.

The Al Shaqab Cup has drawn more than 150 riders competing for a total prize purse of €784,000 in one of the season's premier showjumping events.