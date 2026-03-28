Modaes' Move! Webinar Highlights EU PEF Approach For Apparel And Footwear

Build readiness for EU compliance: What PEF means for future regulatory and reporting requirements. Move from measurement to insight: Using product footprint data to inform decisions and improve performance. Strengthen industry alignment: Cascale's role in elevating shared standards for scalable, credible progress.

Cascale recently collaborated with Modaes, Spain's leading fashion business journal, to deliver a webinar on the European Union's Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) framework. The session, titled“PEF or How to Measure the Environmental Footprint According to the EU,” was livestreamed on LinkedIn, engaging professionals across the Spanish consumer goods industry.

The webinar trails a recent collaboration between the organizations, with Cascale participating in a PEFCR launch event in Madrid earlier this month.

Introduced by Sònia Flotats, director of Modaes' MOVE! platform, Melissa Ortuño de Leon – senior manager, Higg Product Tools – reinforced Cascale's role as a technical contributor and coordinator of the Apparel and Footwear PEFCR. By translating complex regulatory developments into actionable guidance, the webinar aimed to support Spanish brands and industry-wide stakeholders in navigating evolving sustainability requirements.

Ortuño de Leon provided a clear and accessible introduction to PEF and the Apparel and Footwear Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules (PEFCR). She shared practical insights on how brands can prepare to assess the environmental impact of their products, including key requirements and implementation steps aligned with EU expectations.

Engagement was clear throughout the webinar. Attendee questions spanned the similarities between PEF and France's mandate on Environmental Cost, the potential inclusion of traceability information, and product differentiators between organic and non-organic fabrics.

A recording of the webinar is now publicly available through Modaes' MOVE! platform, extending its reach to a broader audience.

Looking ahead, Cascale will continue to explore opportunities to collaborate with Modaes to support industry alignment, strengthen understanding of sustainability frameworks, and enable credible, consistent measurement across the value chain.