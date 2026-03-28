Building Confidence And Community: Meet Athira Nambiath Asokan

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career at GoDaddy.

I'm Athira, a Software Developer based in Kirkland, Washington. I'm originally from Kerala, a small state in India, and I moved to the U.S. to pursue my master's at Arizona State University. Today, I work on the Front of Site team, focusing on Add to Cart and Pricing.

I recently completed five years at GoDaddy, and it's been an incredible journey of growth. When I moved to the U.S., I wanted challenges, learning, exposure, and the chance to meet people from different backgrounds. GoDaddy has given me exactly that. I have learned new technologies, worked with teams across the company, understood how our Add to Cart flow works end‐to‐end, and gotten hands‐on experience with the pricing logic and rules that shape customer experience.

A big part of my growth at GoDaddy has come from our Employee Resource Group, GoDaddy Women in Tech (GDWIT). I first joined as a member, then moved into the Leadership Council. Today, I'm proud to serve as the Co‐Vice President of GDWIT. I have been actively involved with the GDWIT mentorship program since it launched in 2023, and it's something I still care deeply about. And if you have ever used the GDWIT Valentine's Slack workflow that pops up every February - yes, I'm one of the co‐creators of that fun little tradition!

What inspired you to pursue a career in the tech industry?

For me, it started with solving problems. Like many engineers, I get a certain happiness from debugging something or figuring out a tricky issue. Over time, that joy turned into wanting to build things that make people's lives easier or more enjoyable.

Technology keeps evolving, and there is always something new to learn. That constant change, the creativity behind building solutions, and the thrill of learning something new, that's what inspires me.

Who is one mentor or public figure that has influenced your professional journey?

I have had many great mentors in my career, and there are public figures I admire, as well. However, the person who consistently influences me the most is my husband. He has been a steady pillar in my life. Whenever I feel overwhelmed, he helps me break down problems that seem huge into smaller, manageable pieces, and then we tackle them together.

Having a supportive partner can make a big difference in your professional life. And since he is also an engineer, it's always fun to talk through challenges, joke about agile ceremonies, and laugh at all the corporate jargon we secretly enjoy using.

What's the most challenging yet rewarding thing you've worked on at GoDaddy?

Challenges always feel huge when you are in the middle of them, but once you have gotten through them, they don't seem so intimidating anymore.

During my second year at GoDaddy, I led a large project to modernize the legacy Add to Cart service. It required migrating everything from an old system to a new one, making major code changes, coordinating with a team, and working with contractors. There were definitely moments when I thought: "This is too much."

But finishing that project taught me so much. And now, if you asked me to do the same thing again, I wouldn't find it nearly as overwhelming. It's one of those moments that helped shape my confidence as an engineer.

What advice would you give to employees who want to get involved in GDWIT?

If you are looking for community, connection, or a sense of sisterhood, GDWIT is the place to be. You don't have to take on a big role to get started - just show up. Attend a fireside chat or panel, join conversations in Slack, or even drop a few reactions in the #gdwit channel.

Small steps lead to bigger connections. And before you know it, you will feel part of the community.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

Keep the curiosity alive. Keep learning. Keep stepping outside your comfort zone. That's where growth happens.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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