Preparing Tomorrow's Leaders: Fedex And The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

MENAFN - 3BL) Recently, FedEx hosted the spring edition of the Marine Corps Career Readiness Initiative webinar, an inspiring event dedicated to equipping student scholars with the tools they need to transition from college to career. The event brought together FedEx leaders and the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (MCSF) to celebrate the achievements of the scholars and provide them with valuable professional insights.

Honoring and Supporting Marine Corps Families Military service is deeply woven into the DNA of FedEx, tracing back to our founder, Fred Smith, who was a proud Marine Corps veteran. Through our ongoing support of MCSF, the nation's oldest and largest provider of needs-based financial aid to military members, we strive to honor the profound sacrifices made by military families by supporting their educational aspirations. MCSF currently supports nearly 2,900 students with $12.1 million in scholarships, and these exceptional scholars boast a 91% graduation rate-far above the national average.

During the webinar, Neil Gibson, FedEx Senior VP of Global Customer Experience and a proud Air Force veteran, delivered a keynote address on the power of commitment and leadership. He shared a moving story about a FedEx team member who went above and beyond to expedite a delayed shipment of prosthetic equipment to a Marine veteran. By delivering with care and compassion, our team member helped to ensure the veteran regained his mobility and independence, demonstrating the life-changing impact of the FedEx Purple Promise.

Investing in Education and Opportunity Beyond funding, FedEx is deeply committed to ensuring MCSF scholars leave college ready to succeed in the workforce. During his keynote, Neil shared invaluable advice on building a personal brand rooted in core values like integrity, family, and a positive attitude. He reminded students that "luck equals opportunity plus preparation," encouraging them to continuously learn and embrace flexibility as they step into their careers.

To provide practical support, Lauren Weber, Manager of Talent Acquisition at FedEx, led a comprehensive resume and interview workshop. She guided students through the nuances of crafting a tailored resume and utilizing the STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Result) method to confidently answer behavioral interview questions. To further open doors, the webinar concluded by inviting the scholars to apply for FedEx internship programs, designed to create a pipeline that helps students seamlessly advance from college to a lasting career.

Connecting Communities and Possibilities At FedEx, our citizenship work is about connecting people and possibilities while supporting the local communities where we live and work. By investing in the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation and offering direct mentorship to scholars, we are doing more than just funding education. We are helping to shape tomorrow's leaders and global citizens.

To learn more about our student programs and early career opportunities, visit fedex.

Select 2025-2026 FedEx Scholarship Recipient Profiles

View the full list of winners here.

ZOE BROWN

East Tennessee State University

Visual and performing arts

Class of 2029

Hometown: Johnson City, TN

Daughter of veteran Corporal David A. Brown USMC

“This scholarship has supported my post-secondary education by allowing me to pursue my degree without the burden of debt. It lifts a tremendous weight off my shoulders-and off the shoulders of other scholars-by helping us avoid difficult financial challenges. I chose to pursue higher education to build a better future for myself, and I was inspired by my parents as a first-generation college student. I look forward to making my parents and the MCSF donors proud as I work toward achieving my dreams.”

MARK LEE

Southwestern Oklahoma University

Music performance

Class of 2029

Hometown: Lawton, OK

Son of veteran Lance Corporal Timothy W. Lee USMC

“Your investment in my education is not only benefiting me today, but also building the foundation for my future and my career as a teacher. I am committed to giving back what I have gained through music, and this scholarship allows me to focus fully on my studies without distraction. The impact you have made on my life is immeasurable, and I promise to honor your confidence in me by working diligently, giving back, and inspiring others just as you have inspired me. Thank you again for your tremendous kindness.”

MALIAH MCGHEE

University of Oklahoma

Social work

Class of 2029

Hometown: Yukon, OK

Daughter of veteran Corporal Melvin C. McGhee USMC

“My connection to the Marine Corps runs deep, with both my father and grandfather proudly serving as Marine veterans. I'm honored to represent them as a Marine Scholar. Because of this scholarship, my parents no longer have to worry about how they will help me pay for college, and my goal is to make their sacrifices worth it, to honor this scholarship, and to make my family proud.”

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.