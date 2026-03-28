AEG Partners With Girl Scouts Of Greater Los Angeles To Inspire The Next Generation Of Leaders

MENAFN - 3BL) As part of its commitment to advancing gender equity and leadership development, AEG partnered with the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles to host "A Night of Mentorship." This immersive day-long experience was designed to connect aspiring young talent with established women leaders from across AEG's business divisions.

On March 19, 2026, AEG mentors engaged with 30 local middle and high school Girl Scouts for an evening focused on confidence-building and career exploration. Through intentional dialogue and hands-on discussions, participants explored diverse career paths across sports, entertainment, and business, gaining firsthand insights into the power of resilience and community.

The program underscored the vital role mentorship plays in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

"This experience created a supportive environment where Girl Scouts actively practiced public speaking, asking questions, and built confidence when engaging with adults. Just as impactful, our mentors left with deeper insight from youth perspectives - sparking more thoughtful consideration around how we design and deliver sports, concerts, and live events.” said Jenna Horton, Co-Chair at Women@AEG and Director of Soccer Programming & Operations at LA Galaxy.

“We believe representation and mentorship are critical to helping young women see what's possible,” said Jamie Nguyen, Co-Chair at Women@AEG and Tour Coordinator at Concerts West.“By creating space for honest dialogue and connection, we can support the next generation of leaders as they begin to envision their future.”

In addition to career development, the experience incorporated environmental stewardship components by educating scouts on how individual actions, like reducing single-use plastics, contribute to global sustainability. To cap the day off, the group moved to Crypto Arena, where the Girl Scouts and mentors came together to cheer on the LA Kings during a high-energy match against the Philadelphia Flyers.

By investing in mentorship and leadership development, AEG continues to leverage its platform to empower young women to lead with purpose, confidence, and vision.